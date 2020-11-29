First Alert Forecast: winter like temperatures expected into this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been fairly cold and wet day with widespread showers throughout most of our Sunday. The system that is producing the rain will continue to move away along with the rain tonight.
Tonight, a few showers are possible, but we will be drying out with overnight lows in the upper 30′s. The clouds will stick around tonight and into tomorrow morning before we see clearing throughout our Monday. Drier and much colder air will move in behind the system overnight and into tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 40′s, but it will be breezy and gusty resulting in wind chill values in the 30′s.
Freeze Watches are in effect for a portion of the area for Monday night and Tuesday Morning for the good likelihood that temperatures will drop to the 20′s areawide. Protect your plants and pets this week! We’ll stay dry till around Wednesday morning or so with highs rebounding to the mid 50′s. Another system will likely bring showers to the area by late Wednesday and Thursday. Dry conditions look possible into next weekend with freezing temperatures returning.
