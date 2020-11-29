First Alert Forecast: winter like temperatures expected into this week

Tonight, a few showers are possible, but we will be drying out with overnight lows in the upper 30′s. The clouds will stick around tonight and into tomorrow morning before we see clearing throughout our Monday. Drier and much colder air will move in behind the system overnight and into tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 40′s, but it will be breezy and gusty resulting in wind chill values in the 30′s.