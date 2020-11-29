First Alert Forecast: rainy Sunday, drier & much colder conditions on Monday

Drier and much colder air will move in behind this system. Clouds will clear throughout Monday with highs near 45, but it will be windy and gusty during the day. We could see wind chills in the 30′s all day long tomorrow. Make sure you have a coat! Freeze Watches are already being issued for a portion of the area since temperatures are expected to drop into the 20′s areawide. Widespread frost will be likely Monday night and Tuesday Morning. Highs will rebound into the 50′s for the rest of the week, but could still feel chilly. Our next system will move in late Wednesday and into Thursday bringing more showers into the area.