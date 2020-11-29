First Alert Forecast: rainy Sunday, drier & much colder conditions on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a wet and chilly start to our Sunday. Rain is tracking throughout the area this morning as a low-pressure system moves eastward. We’ll have periods of rain throughout the day along with a few thunderstorms possible. Thankfully, the potential for severe weather for our SE counties has been trimmed back and isn’t expected for our area. The MS coast will have the greatest chance to see gusty storms today. Showers will likely taper off and move out later on this evening with cloud cover lingering overnight.
Drier and much colder air will move in behind this system. Clouds will clear throughout Monday with highs near 45, but it will be windy and gusty during the day. We could see wind chills in the 30′s all day long tomorrow. Make sure you have a coat! Freeze Watches are already being issued for a portion of the area since temperatures are expected to drop into the 20′s areawide. Widespread frost will be likely Monday night and Tuesday Morning. Highs will rebound into the 50′s for the rest of the week, but could still feel chilly. Our next system will move in late Wednesday and into Thursday bringing more showers into the area.
