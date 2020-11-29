Crystal Springs light show brings joy to community during pandemic

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - “The light changes everything.”
So says a display at Lake Chautauqua Park, where there’s been a Christmas display every year. Businesses and families set up light displays around the one mile drive, wishing everyone a merry Christmas.
This year, some people wanted to do a little more. After all, 2020 has been… 2020.
“2020 has been garbage, period. All the way around,” said Lacey Henderson, who works for the town of Crystal Springs. “We knew that we needed positive, we knew that we needed to bring something everyone could get involved in.”
For Halloween, they had a dramatic light display that was well attended. Christmas began Thursday night and is expected to bring an even larger crowd.
Annabelle and Nora, ages 3 and 4, were thrilled at the lights displays.
“They were amazing,” said Annabelle, and Nora responded, “They were great. WHAT?”
Brad Dickson is the engineer behind almost 10,000 dancing lights that are choreographed. Viewers can tune into a radio station when they pull into the park and watch the lights flash to the music.
In addition to being fun and festive, organizers say it’s a way to celebrate the holidays when parties are off the table.
“So its another thing that you can do,” said Dickson. “It’s drive through, it’s stay in your car and maintain social distancing here, and not going to the Christmas parties so it’s a safer solution.”
Seven year old Christiana Dixon says the display makes her remember what she’s grateful for.
“I’m thankful for my family and friends, and for my sisters, which I only have 2,” she said.
Dickson said knowing that so many people are enjoying the view is what makes the whole project, which he and Henderson and others have spent more than a year on, worthwhile.
“That’s it. Seeing the people out here enjoying the display like that,” he said. “That’s why I do it, for the community so that everybody can enjoy it.”
