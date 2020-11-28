Large number of customers supporting local stores during Small Business Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The busiest shopping weekend of the year is upon us.
Yesterday, hundreds of people flooded the stores for Black Friday.
Today, dozens more are pouring into local shops for Small Business Saturday.
In Brandon, Heart of the South Apparel and Gift saw a large number of customers pouring in to shop locally.
Dozens waited along the sidewalk for a chance to cash in on all of the hot deals.
“I’ve had an emotional day, I’ve been overly blessed, I’ve teared up several times because I’m so thankful for our community that has supported us and so many other businesses,” said Stephanie Ball, owner of Heart of the South Apparel and Gift. “In a world where things are so crazy today, we depend on each other.”
See, many businesses, including Ball’s, took a big hit during the pandemic and were forced to close its doors.
They’re now depending on this weekend to help them bounce back.
That’s what makes this big turnout even more meaningful for the longtime business owner.
“Well I think your small businesses are your bread and butter of your community,” said Ball. “They are giving back tax wise to support your community. Most of us our mom and pop shops that have been in business, and we depend on our community to support us.”
Another Rankin County business that’s also seeing big impacts from Small Business Saturday is Time 4 Toys in Flowood.
“Even though COVID happened, the bills are still coming, so yes, shopping locally is very important,” said Bethany Mathis, owner of Time 4 Toys. “We have staff that we are able to employ and to hire that can work for us, and therefore it’s giving more jobs to residents.”
Mathis said shopping locally offers benefits such as quality customer service and quality deals that consumers can’t get a most big box stores.
“A lot of times people think that we have specialty prices that are going to be more expensive than maybe some big box stores, but we try to be very competitive, and then if you count in the fact that we offer free gift wrapping, you can a good birthday present of Christmas present for $20 or less,” said Mathis.
Store owners said customers can also shop online for Small Business Saturday
