First Alert Forecast: rain and storms move in for Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain is already moving through our southern counties. Rain chances will gradually increase over the next several hours. Tonight, cloudy skies will persist with temperatures dropping to the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. Showers will move in late tonight and early tomorrow morning as a low-pressure system approaches the region. Widespread showers and a few storms are expected throughout our Sunday. The chance for severe weather tomorrow is low but is possible, mainly for our southeastern counties. Damaging wind gusts is the primary threat. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. The rain will move out by the late evening hours tomorrow. Colder and drier air will quickly move in Sunday night and into Monday.
Have your winter coast ready next week! Highs on Monday will be near 47, but it will feel more like the 30′s all day long with the wind chill. A widespread freeze is very likely Monday night and into Tuesday since temperatures will likely drop to the middle 20′s. We’ll continue to stay fairly cold and dry into Wednesday. Another system will move in by Thursday brining more showers into central MS.
