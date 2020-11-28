Chase ends in fiery crash after man tries to flee Vicksburg police

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Vicksburg have arrested a man after chase on Saturday.
Officers were called to the Circle K Convenience Store at 4749 Highway 61 South for a reported Domestic Violence incident.
When officers arrived at the scene, they confronted Bonjara O’Quin of Chicago, Illinois. O’Quin fled south on Highway 61 and entered Claiborne County as officers attempted to stop his car.
O’Quin’s car wrecked as it attempted to turn off of the highway onto a side road.
He suffered minor injuries in the wreck and was treated and released from Merit Health River Region. He has been charged with Domestic Violence and Felony Elude.
Troopers of the Mississippi Highway Patrol and deputies of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.
