First Alert Forecast: rain, storm risk increases Friday, into weekend

BLACK FRIDAY: A front will drape itself over the area; allowing for clouds, showers and storms to invade region yet again. A few storms in southwest Mississippi could have a few stronger elements of wind and hail attached to them during the day. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The front slips back south overnight, taking the elevated rain chances along with it for Saturday with lows in the 50s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: With the front to the south, rain chances will taper into Saturday ahead of the next part of the system, due in Sunday – bringing a solid soaking rain. Expect highs Saturday in the lower to middle 60s; upper 50s and lower 60s by Sunday. Rainfall totals could be 2-4″ before rain ends Monday. A few storms could be heavy in nature Sunday – possibly gusty as well.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The low pressure area will exit the area as it deepens heading up the East Coast, offering harsh north winds locally - blowing in cold air where highs Monday will be in the 40s, feeling like the 30s most of the day. Chilly air remains through next week with highs in the 50s; overnights in the freezing and frosty 20s and 30s. Another system will approach mid-week, but there lies uncertainty to its evolution Wednesday and Thursday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
