1 child dead, 2 other children in critical condition following house fire on Nottingham Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say one child is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a house fire late Thursday, Nov. 26.
Crews were called out just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday to the 6600 block of Nottingham Street. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming out of the front roof of the home.
An adult who had burned by the fire and two unresponsive children were also in front of the home when crews arrived, investigators say.
The adult told firefighters there was another child still in the home that the adult was not able to reach. Officials say some firefighters began giving medical aid to the two children while others searched for the child inside the burning home.
Crews were able to locate the missing child and extinguish the flames. The child who had been missing inside of the home later died at a hospital, authorities say.
The two other children remain in the hospital in critical condition and the adult is in stable condition, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Authorities say they do not know what caused the fire at this time and the case remains under investigation.
