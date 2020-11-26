Thursday night Weather Update

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A little patchy fog is possible tonight with lows in the 40s and the 50s. Showers will start moving in from the south and west as well. There could be a couple rumbles of thunder. A disturbance will lift northward across our area tomorrow bringing us some downpours and thunderstorms in the morning through early afternoon. Highs will reach the 70s Friday afternoon. More fog, but no storms Friday night. Thereafter through Saturday, expect us to be in and out of the clouds with just some stray showers of little consequence. Saturday should be a quiet and pleasant day, outside of the pesky clouds and showers, if any. More rain and thunderstorms return Saturday night and Sunday. Highs this weekend in the 60s and lows in the 50s. Total rainfall through this weekend could put us somewhere between one and three inches, which would help our dry situation out considerably. Flash flooding does not look likely. Severe weather potential exists for wind damage and a tornado Friday and Sunday. After the weekend, break out your winter coat. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 Monday through Wednesday with morning lows in the 20s. A freeze is possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, especially. Protect the pets and plants. Wind chills will be in the 20s at night and in the morning. We will have partly to mostly sunny skies before the weather warms up later in the week. Average high this time of year is 64 and the average low is 41. Sunrise is 6:41am and the sunset is 4:55pm.