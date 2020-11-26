Outreach ministry takes applications for Toys for Tots

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While you’re relaxing with family after a day of feasting, a Jackson ministry is working to make sure needy children have a Merry Christmas.
Planting Seeds Outreach Ministry is taking applications for Toys for Tots.
The organization distributed Thanksgiving meals to people across central Mississippi.
The non-profit agency has been gathering names for the annual children’s toy give away.
“I have fun just seeing their faces and the children especially on the Toys for Tots,” said Jessie Wright with Planting Seeds Church and Outreach Ministry. “I enjoy seeing their faces when they receive the toys on Christmas”.
To apply for Toys for Tots assistance at Planting Seeds Outreach Ministry go to www.plantingseedschurch.com.
