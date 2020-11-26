First Alert Forecast: quiet, mild Thanksgiving; unsettled weekend ahead

EXTENDED FORECAST: With the front to the south, rain chances will taper into Saturday ahead of the next part of the system, due in Sunday – bringing a solid soaking rain. Expect highs Saturday in the lower to middle 60s; upper 50s and lower 60s by Sunday. Rainfall totals could be 2-5″ before rain ends Monday. Harsh north winds will blow in cold air where highs Monday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, feeling like the 30s most of the day. Chilly air remains through next week with highs in the 50s; overnights in the freezing and frosty 30s, even upper 20s for some.