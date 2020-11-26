First Alert Forecast: quiet, mild Thanksgiving; unsettled weekend ahead

THANKSGIVING: The front that brought the rains to the region Wednesday will slip south and stall near I-10. In its wake – we expect a mix of sun and clouds locally. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s. The front will start to head back northward as a warm front overnight – offering a chance for rain and storms by Black Friday.
BLACK FRIDAY: A front will drape itself over the area; allowing for clouds, showers and storms to invade region yet again. A few storms in southwest Mississippi could have a few stronger elements of wind and hail attached to them during the day. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The front slips back south overnight, taking the elevated rain chances along with it for Saturday with lows in the 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: With the front to the south, rain chances will taper into Saturday ahead of the next part of the system, due in Sunday – bringing a solid soaking rain. Expect highs Saturday in the lower to middle 60s; upper 50s and lower 60s by Sunday. Rainfall totals could be 2-5″ before rain ends Monday. Harsh north winds will blow in cold air where highs Monday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, feeling like the 30s most of the day. Chilly air remains through next week with highs in the 50s; overnights in the freezing and frosty 30s, even upper 20s for some.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
