Employee killed in Calhoun City convenience store holdup

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - A convenience store clerk died after being shot during a Wednesday night robbery of the business in Calhoun City.
It happened at the Calhoun Express on South Main Street where crime scene tape could still be seen on the morning after the holdup.
An employee said he heard someone shot the clerk even though the clerk had handed over the cash from the register.
Police roughly 25 miles to the south in Eupora arrested three people in connection with the crimes.
Eupora Police Chief Gregg Hunter said one of his officers pulled over a car the three were in around 9:45 p.m. on Highway 9 near Hall Road for speeding and later found out they were wanted.
Calhoun City police identified the three arrested and charged with capital murder as Morris Morgan, 17, of Lexington; Yasmin, McGee, 18, of Lexington and Jakevion Greer, 20, of Grenada.
Meanwhile, Calhoun County Coroner Salena Westmoreland is waiting until the victim’s mother is notified before she releases his name.
She added that the body of the 34-year-old man from Calhoun City will be sent for an autopsy.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.