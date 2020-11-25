Silver Alert issued for missing Hinds County woman

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 48 year old Deana Blakley of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.
She is described as a white female, four feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 156 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at about 11:30am in the 5900 block of Holmes Court in Hinds County.
She was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing a red shirt, black pants, and a blue gown. Family members say Deana Blakley suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Deana Blakley contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
