Parents arrested after seven-month old ingests alcohol

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jefferson County parents were arrested Tuesday in connection with abusing their seven-month-old daughter.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department announced that they assisted the Fayette Police Department in apprehending Michael Harried and Quenya Hill, on abuse charges.
The two were picked up after authorities determined their infant daughter had ingested alcohol, according to the Jefferson County sheriff’s social media post.
The couple, both of Fayette, are being charged with one count each of felony child abuse and one count each of child neglect.
Harried was being held at the Jefferson County Jail and Hill was being held at Adams County, according to the post.
It was unclear when the two would make their initial appearance.
Meanwhile, their daughter is in stable condition after being airlifed to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
The baby was admitted to intensive care and was in stable condition.
