MPD: Madison realtor arrested after making unwanted sexual advances towards woman while showing home

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A realtor is facing charges for unwanted sexual advances while he was supposed to be showing a home.
Casey Jonathon Bridges, 38, who is a realtor for Hopper Properties has been arrested for simple assault.
Officers with the Madison Police Department say that a woman scheduled a viewing of a home with Bridges.
While walking through the home, Bridges made inappropriate comments, at one point he tried to pull her towards him and kiss her.
The victim was able to leave the residence and notify law enforcement.
Upon arrival, officers took Mr. Bridges into custody without incident.
He posted a $1,000 bond and will be due in court on December 17.
