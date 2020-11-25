JPD searching for suspects in church burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police say they need help identifying the men they say broke into a West Capitol Street church multiple times.
The break-ins occurred several times this month. One individual was captured on surveillance entering through an elevated window, according to JPD’s Twitter account.
The address and name of the church was not immediately known. It also wasn’t known what items had been stolen from the facility.
For more information, call CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.
