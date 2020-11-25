Jones College crowns first wheelchair-bound Homecoming Queen

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Jones College crowned Lakyra Walker as their first wheelchair-bound Homecoming Queen on November 12.
Lakyra is a native of Mount Olive and is currently a sophomore.
She says she was initially afraid to run for Jones College’s 2020 Homecoming Queen but decided to give it a try.
“At first, I was undecided about doing it because I was afraid that I probably wouldn’t get it due to my disability,” Lakyra said.
When she was a child, Lakyra was involved in a terrible car wreck with a drunk driver. She was severely injured and became paralyzed from the wreck.
Despite her condition, Lakyra doesn’t allow it to stop her from greatness. She says being voted as Homecoming Queen by her peers is a huge accomplishment.
“It means a lot to me that I get to represent the school I graduated from and the county I live in. It’s a big accomplishment because I am in a wheelchair,” she said.
Lakyra hopes to achieve more in the future such as finishing college with the aspiration of becoming a pediatrician.
“What inspires me to become a pediatrician is when I go to the doctor and see how the doctors care for me in my situation, that makes me want to do the same for other people,” she said.
Congratulations, Queen Lakyra!
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.