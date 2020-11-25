First Alert Forecast: storm risk Wednesday; quieter Thanksgiving

WEDNESDAY: An approaching disturbance will bring an uptick in rain and storm chances through mid-week. A few storms could be strong and gusty as they roll through the area. The main timeframe opens between 6 AM and 3 PM Wednesday as the line treks through. Rain will not be constant through the day – outside of it, warm and breezy ahead of the front amid mostly cloudy skies. In the wake of the rain, temperatures will not fall much – only to the 40s and 50s after topping out in the 70s.