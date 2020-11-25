First Alert Forecast: storm risk Wednesday; quieter Thanksgiving

WEDNESDAY: An approaching disturbance will bring an uptick in rain and storm chances through mid-week. A few storms could be strong and gusty as they roll through the area. The main timeframe opens between 6 AM and 3 PM Wednesday as the line treks through. Rain will not be constant through the day – outside of it, warm and breezy ahead of the front amid mostly cloudy skies. In the wake of the rain, temperatures will not fall much – only to the 40s and 50s after topping out in the 70s.
THANKSGIVING: The front that brought the rains to the region Wednesday will slip south and stall near I-10. In its wake – we expect a mix of sun and clouds locally with a small opportunity for a shower or two south of US 84. Highs will top out in the lower 70s. The front will start to head back northward as a warm front overnight – offering a chance for rain and storms by Black Friday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Black Friday’s warm front could have a rogue strong to severe storm attached to it as temperatures top out in the 60s and 70s. Rain chances will taper into Saturday ahead of the next part of the system, due in Sunday – bringing a solid soaking rain. Expect highs Saturday in the lower to middle 60s; upper 50s and lower 60s by Sunday. Rainfall totals could be 2-5″ before rain ends Monday. Harsh north winds will blow in cold air where highs Monday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, feeling like the 30s most of the day. Chilly air remains Monday night into Tuesday as our first widespread freeze of the season is likely.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
