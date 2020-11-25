CPD: Unmarked police vehicle stolen from Clinton apartment complex recovered in Byram

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton police vehicle has been recovered after it was stolen Wednesday night.
City of Clinton Public Information Officer Mark Jones said the unmarked vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex.
Officers were able to use the GPS system in the vehicle to track its location where they found the suspect.
Jones said one person is in custody and charged with auto theft.
Sources with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department say the vehicle was recovered at a Walgreen’s in Byram.
