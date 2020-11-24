Man arrested after shooting at Ridgeland apartment complex

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police officers are investigating a shooting at a Ridgeland apartment complex. Ridgeland police have identified and arrested Myciah Haralson on several charges stemming from this shooting.
Police said that Haralson opened fire on a man visiting a woman at the Madison Park Apartments Monday night.
Haralson has a relationship with the woman who lives at the complex and the victim was at the complex to visit her. The victim tried to get away when Haralson pulled out a weapon. He fired numerous shots into his vehicle.
Witness said there were at least 10 shots fired from the area of the apartment complex office.
Another victim came forward after the shooting after a bullet entered their home.
Neither person was injured in the shooting
Haralson is currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center awaiting an initial appearance and bond setting. He is charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Shooting into a Dwelling.
