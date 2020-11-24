Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached a high of 74 degrees today after a morning low of 34 degrees this morning. The average high this time of year is 64 and the average low is 42. We have a storm system moving across the area Wednesday morning that might trigger some storms and possible tornado. Wind damage is also concern. Thanksgiving Day looks nice and pleasant, but the next chance for showers and thunderstorms will return Friday and again Sunday. Some severe weather is expected as well. Next week will bring us the coldest weather of the season with freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. Highs will only be in the 50s next week. So the bottom line, is to expect storms every other day for now, starting Wednesday. Expect somewhat decent weather Thanksgiving Day, Saturday and Monday. A cold blast is coming our way Tuesday and beyond.