Resident says homeless still living at Charles Tisdale Library, weeks after it was boarded up

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - About a month after Jackson city crews boarded up the building, residents say homeless people continue to use the former Charles Tisdale Library.
Jackson resident Avery Cahee spoke to the city council on Tuesday about the condition of the now-defunct library, which is located at 807 E. Northside Dr.
Cahee, who drives by the building daily, said he still sees the homeless using the facility, even after city crews came in to secure it.
He’s also seen men and women go into the building, only to emerge a short time later, raising questions on what the facility is being used for.
At night, the electricty is still being used, with one corner of the former branch being lit up. Meanwhile, paper and cloth has apparently been used to cover up windows in an effort to keep people from seeing inside.
“When they boarded it up about three weeks ago, they did a good job. I think as they were doing it, a door was unlocked or there was someone inside while they were doing it because the homeless have managed to get back in,” he said.
“One of my main concerns is that it will be burned down, or a homicide will take place in the building,” Cahee added. “I’m a little concerned that something is going to happen – a regrettable incident.”
The Library was closed in 2017 after flooding there caused a black mold problem to grow out of control. In September 2019, the Jackson-Hinds Library System (JHLS) abandoned its interest in the building, turning it back over to the city.
JHLS leased the building from the city, rather than owned it.
In October, WLBT reported that branch was being used by the homeless, something that was confirmed upon 3 On Your Side’s visit.
Then, a man and a woman were preparing to leave the building in a white pickup. Meanwhile, the backdoor was wide open, and inside trash and other debris littered the floor.
City crews boarded up the building and secured the doors the same week, after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was informed of the problem.
At their November 24 meeting, council members voiced their frustrations with the facility’s condition and the fact that the area now has no library. Tisdale previously served several schools, including McWillie Elementary and the Redeemer School, both nearby.
“This is a scandalous situation. I appreciate him of reminding us,” Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote said. “It’s in the heart of a great community. It’s surrounded by healthy businesses. St. Richard Catholic School is a block away.
“It’s been closed for three and a half years and it’s irresponsible (for us) not able to address this situation,” Foote said.
Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he also is worried about what will happen to the building, as the weather grows cold and more vagrants seek out the facility for shelter.
“With those books, they’re going to set them on fire, and the whole thing is going to end up catching on fire,” he said.
Safiya Omari, chief of staff to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, said damage at the building stemmed not from a 2017 storm, but from a hailstorm in 2013.
According to court records, that storm caused around $13.5 million in damage to numerous city-owned structures. The city, however, says their insurance company, Zurich American, refused to pay the full amount for damages. As a result, last November, the Lumumba administration filed suit in U.S. District Court.
The city entered into mediation with the company late this summer, but had not reached an agreement by the end of October, according to court records.
At the time, federal Magistrate Keith Ball ordered the parties back to the negotiating table, giving them until December 7 to come up with an agreement.
Omari told the council that the city was close to reaching that agreement.
Meanwhile, Jackson is conducting a maintenance assessment to determine how best to use the proceeds, once they are in hand.
“We have asked facilities maintenance to do an assessment of all city buildings, to see what they need, so that when we have the funds, we can take the appropriate action,” she said. “The Charles Tisdale Library is part of that assessment.”
