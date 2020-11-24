Laurel Salvation Army Red Kettle stand, sign stolen from store

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army of Laurel is warning residents not to give to people you suspect of posing as bell ringers after a Red Kettle sign and stand were stolen from a Laurel store.
The sign and stand were stolen by a man from the Walgreens on 16th Avenue before the bell ringer was on duty, according to the Salvation Army. The man entered the store and grabbed the sign and stand and told an employee “this will be brought back when it is needed” before leaving.
“The Salvation Army has earned the trust of our clients, friends and supporters,” said Major Raymond N. Pruitt, Laurel Corps Officer. “A legitimate representative will be standing outside one of our retail partners, wearing a red apron with The Salvation Army’s shield. Please don’t give any money to someone you suspect may be illegitimate. Please call The Salvation Army at 601-428-4232 if you have any questions.”
No funds were taken in the incident.
