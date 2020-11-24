Lake at Wall Doxey State Park to be lowered this winter

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A “winter drawdown” of Spring at Lake at Wall Doxey State Park will be conducted over the next three months, officials with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks announced Tuesday.
The drawdown will reduce the lake by approximately three feet and will be ongoing from December 2020 to February 2020.
It is needed to “control aquatic vegetation and to allow … staff to make facility improvements, including repairing piers and extending the boat ramp,” the release states.
During the drawdown, the boat ramp at Spring Lake will not be accessible. However, bank fishing will remain open.
Water levels are expected to return to normal by the spring.
Wall Doxey is located in Holly Springs.
For more information, contact MDWFP at (601) 432-2400.
