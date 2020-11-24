Jackson to fly new state flag, following council vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s new state flag will soon be flying over Jackson City Hall and other city-owned buildings, following a vote by the Jackson City Council.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to approve a measure from Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes to fly the banner.
Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote was unsure when the new flag would go up, but is excited to see it hoisted. “We don’t have any flags now. Once we get them, we’ll start flying them,” he said.
“I guess Councilman Stokes wants to make a (ceremony) out of raising the new flag, since he’s lobbied so hard for it over the last 15 years, which is fine with me,” he said.
Foote wasn’t sure whether the council had to vote to fly the flag, and said it was likely a symbolic gesture. “I think it’s a good gesture, too, to show we’re moving forward and embracing the change that the voters and the legislature brought about.”
In November, Mississippians overwhelmingly approved the new state flag, replacing the former standard, which featured the Confederate battle flag in the upper corner.
Jackson city leaders quit flying the state flag years ago, citing the Confederate emblem. In recent years, other cities, as well as state universities have followed suit.
The new banner features a white magnolia encircled by stars and the motto, “In God We Trust.”
State lawmakers retired the previous flag this summer.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.