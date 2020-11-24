Jackson City Council amends gating ordinances for fourth time in nine years

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At its meeting on Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved amendments to the city’s public access gating ordinance.
The vote caps a more than a year-and-a-half effort to amend the ordinance, after contentious public hearings caused two neighborhoods to withdraw their applications in April 2019.
“I feel the amendments have been good and increase the amount of input at the community level and increase transparency,” said Ward Seven Councilman Virgi Lindsay.
Lindsay thanked Council President Aaron Banks, as well as the city’s planning department and legal department for their work on the amendments.
Banks introduced changes to the ordinance in the spring of 2019, following two contentious public hearings involving the Eastover and Woodland Hills communities.
Ward Five Councilman Charles Tillman voted in favor of the measure, in part, to prevent middle-class residents from leaving Jackson.
The changes are designed to make the gating application process more open to the public. They also represent the fourth time the gating ordinance has been changed in the last decade.
Among amendments, the rules add a pre-application process that neighborhoods must go through before submitting a formal application.
Under provisions, neighborhoods must have a pre-application meeting with staffers from the city’s department of planning and development.
They also must submit conceptual drawings to lay out plans for the gates.
From there, the city sets a community meeting to share the conceptual designs and to seek input from residents in the affected area.
Following that meeting, planning and development then has 60 days to provide written approval for the gating application to move forward.
At the time, opponents were upset that they had not had an opportunity to comment on those neighborhoods’ applications until the day the council was set to approve them.
The previous ordinance required the gating applications to be signed off on by the city’s Site Plan Review Committee, but didn’t allow for public comment on the proposals until they went before the council, the final step in the application approval process.
Opponents brought up the previous ordinance’s shortcomings at two public hearings in April 2019. Those residents were upset that they had not had a chance to comment on the applications submitted by Eastover and Woodland Hills.
Eastover was hoping to install five gates, including one along a street shared by the Eanor neighborhood. Residents in East Manor spoke out against Eastover’s plans.
Both neighborhoods withdrew their applications following those hearings. It was not clear if they had resubmitted applications on Tuesday.
New amendments also address that concern. In neighborhoods where multiple entrances exist, exit-only gates are allowed “so long as one entrance remains open to the general public at all times.” The ordinance also gives the city discretion in determining whether a gate location is suitable for an exit-only gate.
The changes also are designed to ensure that new gates meet current building and fire standards.
The measure was approved on a 5-1 vote, with Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes voting against it.
Jackson approved its first gating ordinance in 2011. It initially limited public access gates to subdivisions with one entrance. The ordinance was amended in 2016 to allow all neighborhoods to use the devices. City code was amended again in 2017.
Public access gates, unlike private gates, do not block off an area from traffic. Rather, they are designed to calm traffic by requiring motorists to slow down. To access an area protected by a public access gate, motorists must simply drive up and wait for the gates to open.
