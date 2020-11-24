Hollywood actor calls for an in-person re-vote. Trump responds: ‘Are you listening Republicans?’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Oscar-nominated actor is calling for an “in-person-only-paper ballot re-vote” and President Trump seems to agree.
Randy Quaid, who is best known for his roles in Independence Day and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, tweeted over the weekend that some have lost confidence in their elected leaders and that “79 million Americans believe [the] election was rigged, the results fraudulent.”
Trump and his legal team have filed over 30 lawsuits since Election Day claiming widespread voter fraud. Most of the suits have since been withdrawn.
According to NBC News, as of Tuesday, no court has yet to find an instance of fraud.
Even still, Quaid stated that America needs to undergo a re-vote, “especially in the States where flagrant irregularities have occurred. No accuracy, no democracy!”
Some states that Trump’s legal team insisted had these irregularities, including Pennsylvania and Nevada, have already certified Biden as the winner. This then resulted in the federal government recognizing Biden as the “apparent winner” of the presidential election.
Trump, though, continues to fight the outcome and wrote Monday evening that “our case STRONGLY continues” and that he believes “we will prevail!”
And to Quaid’s plea for a re-count, Trump simply responded, “Are you listening Republicans?”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.