First Alert Forecast: mild, breezy Tuesday; storm risk Wednesday

TUESDAY: Winds will shift through the day ahead of our next weather maker – though, Tuesday will, mostly, remain quiet and dry. Temperatures will quickly rebound into the 70s amid mostly to partly sunny skies. A few showers may sneak prior to midnight, though most of the rain will hold off until Wednesday. Expect lows in the 60s.
WEDNESDAY: An approaching disturbance will bring an uptick in rain and storm chances through mid-week. A few storms could be strong and gusty as they roll through the area. The main timeframe opens between 6 AM and 3 PM Wednesday as the line treks through. In the wake of the rain, temperatures will not fall much – only to the 40s and 50s after topping out in the 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Thanksgiving trends drier in the wake of that system, though a few lingering showers could mix in south of I-20 amid a mix of clouds and sun. A disturbance approaches for Black Friday, offering a chance for rain and storms. A few of those storms could be gusty in nature. A more consolidated system will move in during the weekend that could bring a risk for storms before a blast of chilly air in time for December.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.