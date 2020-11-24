Election Results: Voters cast their ballots for several races across the state

(Source: Meghan Grey)
By WLBT Digital | November 24, 2020 at 8:45 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 10:00 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several voters across the state cast their votes for a number of races Tuesday night.

In Hinds County voters cast their ballot for Election Commissioner in District 3

Jermal Clark received 240 votes while challenger Renee Shakespeare held 193.

21 out of 22 precincts have reported their votes.

For Walthall County Supervisor District 5 Lloyd Bullock holds 309 over Billy Bridges with 209 votes.

All 4 of 4 precincts have reported.

In Madison County the race for Election Commissioner District 2 is as follows.

With 8 out of 8 precincts reporting Lauren Seyler Payne defeats Vicky Slater.

Payne received 628 to Slater’s 335.

