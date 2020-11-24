Election Results: Voters cast their ballots for several races across the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several voters across the state cast their votes for a number of races Tuesday night.
In Hinds County voters cast their ballot for Election Commissioner in District 3
Jermal Clark received 240 votes while challenger Renee Shakespeare held 193.
21 out of 22 precincts have reported their votes.
For Walthall County Supervisor District 5 Lloyd Bullock holds 309 over Billy Bridges with 209 votes.
All 4 of 4 precincts have reported.
In Madison County the race for Election Commissioner District 2 is as follows.
With 8 out of 8 precincts reporting Lauren Seyler Payne defeats Vicky Slater.
Payne received 628 to Slater’s 335.
