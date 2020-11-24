Christmas by Candlelight Tour canceled

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another annual holiday tradition is being canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mississippi Department of Archives and History announced that it has canceled this year’s Christmas by Candlelight Tour.
Typically, residents would be able to board buses downtown, and be transported to view various Christmas scenes at state buildings.
However, due to COVID, the event has been canceled. However, MDAH officials say revelers will still have an opportunity to enjoy decorations at several sites.
Among them, residents will be able to visit the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion, Old Capitol Museum, Mississippi State Capitol, Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, the Eudora Welty House and Garden and the William F. Winter Archives and History Building.
The Governor’s Mansion will be open for tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 4-5, and December 7-9. Reservations must be made in advance, and tours will be limited to 10 visitors per time slot. Face coverings also will be required.
Meanwhile, the Old Capitol Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 4-5 and December 7-9.
Visitors will be able to enjoy holiday music and view archival video footage in the rotunda. Children will also be able to participate in a scavenger hunt. Several Christmas trees will stand in the rotunda and candles will be placed in the building’s windows.
The Mississippi State Capitol will be open Monday through Friday throughout the month of December, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for December 25, 25 and 31.
At the Two Mississippi Museums, the Possum Ridge model train exhibit will be on display throughout the month of December. Regular museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The museums will be closed on Christmas.
The Welty House will be open for tours Tuesday through Saturday throughout the month, as well, but will be closed on Christmas. Residents can find out more information or purchase tickets by calling (601) 353-7762.
The state archives, will be closed November 26-28, December 24-26, and December 31 to January 1. Research appointments are available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 11:30 to 2 p.m., and 2 to 4 p.m. Appointment times for Saturdays are 8:15–10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. To schedule, call (601) 576-6837.
