Rankin Co. business total loss after fire spreads

RANKING COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Several agencies responded to a reported fire in Rankin County.
Rankin County Emergency Management Director Mike Word said a small cabinet shop erupted in flames Monday night.
A passerby saw the smoke at the business located on Rock Hill Road and called 911.
“The fire has been brought under control. Tremendous amount of work yet to do, we will need to remove the metal sheathing from the exterior walls to access the large amounts of stacked lumber inside,” said Word.
There was no one inside and no injuries reported, but the structure is a total loss.
Shell Road, Cato, Puckett, Robinhood, and Monterey Fire Departments responded to the scene.
The Rankin County Sheriffs department, the Rankin County Road department, and the Rankin County EOC also responded to the fire.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.