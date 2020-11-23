Positive COVID-19 tests prompt cancelation of Ole Miss basketball classic, match vs. Memphis

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Ole Miss men’s basketball program is sidelined after positive COVID-19 tests.
Last week, coach Kermit Davis tested positive. A news release Monday says there have been additional positive tests and contact tracing is ongoing. Student-athletes and staff are among those affected.
As a result, team activities are suspended until Dec. 7, meaning the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic originally scheduled for Nov. 25 through 27 is canceled as is the team’s Dec. 5 game against Memphis.
The Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic included scheduled games against Central Arkansas, Jackson State and Arkansas State.
Season ticket holders will get the opportunity at the end of the season to choose how to handle any credits.
Ole Miss is now scheduled to begin its 2020-21 season Dec. 12, hosting UNCW in the Pavilion.
