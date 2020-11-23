Navigating Thanksgiving as an Alzheimer’s caregiver

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amy French, Senior Manager of the Alzheimer’s Association, has some tips for family members of Alzheimer’s patients as we approach Thanksgiving in the era of Covid-19.
1. DISCUSS. Schedule a family Zoom or FaceTime meeting before the holiday to make a plan.
2. CONSULT. Check cdc.gov for Covid-19 guidelines on visits with people deemed higher risk or vulnerable.
3. CONSIDER. Think about what is best for the person with dementia and assess risks or various options for family gatherings and in-person visits.
4. DECIDE. Reach a consensus among family members and make a decision for the holidays that everyone supports.
5. PLAN. Map out how you will celebrate the season and divide up responsibilities and assignments.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.