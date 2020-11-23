Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While our dry stretch continues, rain is in sight. A line of thunderstorms will enter the picture Wednesday and some severe weather in the form of wind and a tornado are possible, but it is more likely we get some meaningful rain. Thanksgiving should be dry, but wet weather will return quickly on Friday and last on and off thru this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat looks minimal, but rainfall could really boost us up with one or two inches of accumulation. We are way below rainfall now over 3 inches and it remains possible we get more than that amount before this month closes out. Highs will be in the 70s this week and it will turn much cooler next week with highs in the 50s.