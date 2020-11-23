Legendary former JSU basketball coach Paul Covington dies at 86

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Legendary former JSU basketball coach Paul Covington has died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
Covington coached the Tigers men’s basketball team for 19 years with more wins than any Jackson State University coach.
The Kentucky native returned as head coach in 1986, but then became athletic director for the university in 1995. He retired from that post in 1999.
He is in the Jackson State Athletics Hall of Fame, the SWAC Hall of Fame and Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
Paul Covington was 86-years-old.
