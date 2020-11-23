Food pantries seeing an increase in need due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eight-hundred families will have Thanksgiving dinner this Thursday, thanks to Stewpot Community Services.
Last week, the West Jackson nonprofit distributed meal baskets to 800 families, nearly two and a half times as many as it does in a typical year.
Meanwhile, through October, the Mississippi Food Network had supplied local soup kitchens, food pantries and other agencies with approximately 13 million more pounds of food than it did through the same period in 2019.
The groups say they’re seeing an increase in need this holiday season, in large part, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has caused a similar incraease throughout the year.
“In any given year, we distribute about 350 Thanksgiving baskets, if that gives you an idea of the demand,” said Stewpot Executive Director Jill Buckley. “So far, giving is keeping up with the demand, but circle back around in February, when donations are down.”
Meal baskets include the standard Thanksgiving fare: a turkey, vegetables, fruit, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, flour and sugar.
“We have 800 more baskets to give away at Christmas,” she said. “Now is not the time to let up. We still need people to donate so we can feed families at Christmas, too.”
While Stewpot is serving more families, the Mississippi Food Network has seen an increase in demand from local food pantries.
“We definitely see a bigger need,” said Kelly Mott, director of external affairs. “The need will not go away this winter.”
Mississippi reported a 7.4 percent unemployment rate in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. By comparison, the Magnolia State 5.6 percent of the state’s workforce was unemployed in the same month in 2019, prior to COVID.
To put that into perspective, 95,231 people were looking for work last month, compared to 71,472 in in October 2019, BLS data shows.
MFN serves 430 nonprofits in the Central Mississippi area. While COVID-19-related unemployment has presented one challenge, Mott said food pantries have been challenged in another way.
“Many food pantries are run by volunteers, retired people and the elderly who are not able to come to work like before,” she said. “We’ve had some pantries that have closed and not reopened.”
As a result, the agency has had to turn to “mobile food pantries.” In addition to sending out food, MFN also dispatches staffers and volunteers to man the temporary distribution centers, to ensure that food can be doled out.
Between March and September, the mobile pantry has been set up 57 times and has served 25,000 families, Mott said.
Another 1,700 families were served by mobile food pantries in counties affected by tornados and hurricanes.
The increase in need has placed additional challenges on shelters as well. Both MFN and Stewpot have seen operational costs go up.
Stewpot is serving between 8,700 and 9,000 meals a month, about 3,000 more than it was serving in January and February. (That number does not include weekends.)
“We are buying more cleaning supplies, more to-go boxes, more paper towels,” Buckley said. “Because we’ve had to limit the number of volunteers, we’ve had to hire additional people to serve on the food line and to shop for clients.”
Previously, Stewpot would enlist volunteers to help serve food, but has had to cut out much of that practice due to the pandemic. “Breakfast and lunch. We serve lunch 365 days a year. We only serve breakfast during weekdays,” she said.
Among other areas, MFN is spending more on PPE and staffing, and on distribution costs related to its mobile food pantries.
