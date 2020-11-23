First Alert Forecast: cooler Monday; unsettled periods Thanksgiving week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next system will bring scattered showers and storms into Wednesday – but will fail to bring a push a cooler air behind it. A few of the storms due in the area Wednesday could be strong and gusty, though the risk for severe weather is low. Thanksgiving trends drier in the wake of that system, though a few lingering showers could mix in south of I-20 amid a mix of clouds and sun. A disturbance approaches for Black Friday, offering a chance for rain and storms; a more consolidated system will move in during the weekend that could bring a risk for storms before a blast of chilly air in time for December.