First Alert Forecast: cooler Monday; unsettled periods Thanksgiving week

MONDAY: In the wake of our first system, skies will gradually clear from north to south through the day ahead. A cool north breeze will usher in cooler air through the day – highs managing the lower to middle 60s through the day. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
TUESDAY: Winds will shift through the day ahead of our next weather maker – though, Tuesday will, mostly, remain quiet and dry. Temperatures will quickly rebound into the 70s amid mostly to partly sunny skies. A few showers may sneak prior to midnight, though most of the rain will hold off until Wednesday. Expect lows in the 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next system will bring scattered showers and storms into Wednesday – but will fail to bring a push a cooler air behind it. A few of the storms due in the area Wednesday could be strong and gusty, though the risk for severe weather is low. Thanksgiving trends drier in the wake of that system, though a few lingering showers could mix in south of I-20 amid a mix of clouds and sun. A disturbance approaches for Black Friday, offering a chance for rain and storms; a more consolidated system will move in during the weekend that could bring a risk for storms before a blast of chilly air in time for December.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.