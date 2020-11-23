Councilman shows appreciation to first responders with Thanksgiving meal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many law enforcement officers, firefighters and public works employees will be hard at work Thanksgiving Day.
One Jackson councilman is making sure they get aren’t left out Thursday.
While remembering why we’re thankful, Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to include the community’s first responders.
Hinds County Chief Deputy Eric Wall and dozens of first responders have big thank you for Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes. They gathered at his Morton Avenue home for free lunches he offers for their service.
Wall looks forward to the First Responders Thanksgiving Lunch that brings them together for a brief and happy occasion.
“He realizes that your first responders have to be out here during the holidays and working away from our families and we just wanted to say how much we appreciate what he does for us,” said Wall.
The annual First Responders Lunch is held the Monday before the Thanksgiving.
“He has a passion for first responders first of all, not just firefighters and he has a passion for them, and he wants to make sure that he gives back to the city and this is one way that he’s doing that,” said Jackson Fire Department Chief Willie Owens.
Sausage, ribs, chicken and sides were on the menu.
Stokes said it’s just one way to show his gratitude for those first on the scene in an emergency.
“These officers and these firemen and these public servants they go the extra mile, and we’ve got to let them know thank you,” said Stokes. “Whether we pat them on the back or whether we feed them we want these families to know we appreciate them”.
Thanksgiving Day the councilman continues his tradition of providing dinner for JPD Communications employees.
