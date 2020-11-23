Businesses putting safety restrictions in place to make Black Friday shopping safe for customers

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Long lines of shoppers ready to fill their baskets, this is a usual sight at stores on Black Friday. However, things may look a little different this year.
Many shoppers have concerns about being out in the big crowds in light of the COVID-19 cases in the state and country steadily going up.
“A typical Friday morning we would have about 1,500 to 2,000 people waiting in line the first day￼￼,” said Pat Renegar, general manager at the Bass Pro Shop in Pearl.
Renegar said he doesn’t expect to see that same turnout this year due to the pandemic. To help prevent any potential spread of the virus, the shop said only 500 people can be inside at one time.
So, to reduce the number of people inside the shop at one time, Renegar said they’re trying something new this year.
“Instead of having all of the deals on one day or two days, Friday and Saturday, we kind of spread it out starting today,” said Renager. “We have some hot deals each and every day leading up to Black Friday and the weekend.￼”
Renegar said another way they’re keeping customers safe is by requiring everyone to wear a mask as they enter, making sure people sanitize their hands and are socially distancing themselves from other customer.
“We’re doing the cleaning multiple times throughout the day, extra cleaning in the break rooms, at the workstations and taking every possible precautionary measure,” said Renegar.
At the Outlets of Mississippi, stores are taking that same approach not only with customers, but also its employees.
“A lot of stores do you have plastic partitions separating them, it’s a conscious thing that when you’re in the store to stand behind that,” said Shanna Head, director of marketing at Outlets of Mississippi. “Everyone has continued to wear their masks, housekeeping staff, they wear gloves, they dispose of them.￼￼￼”
Head said all of the stores will operate at 50 percent capacity￼.Though the regulations aren’t ideal for a typical Black Friday, Head said they are ideal for keeping everyone safe.
“The goal is to keep shoppers safe, keep our staff safe,” said Head. “If we all do this then it’s going to help the shopping season go smoother and safer for everyone.”￼
Business and store owners say it’s equally important for shoppers to do their part in this as well.
Head said if you’re not feeling well or if you’ve been in contact with someone who has the virus, stay home and don’t put others at risk by trying to come out and shop this weekend.
