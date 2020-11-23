Brookhaven police seeks help in identifying suspects in connection with weekend burglaries

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brookhaven Police Department say they need help in identifying the suspects they believe to be connected to string of burglaries that occurred over the weekend.
The department took the images from video footage taken during a series of burglaries that occurred between November 20 and November 22.
The video gave authorities fairly clear images of at least two suspects.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the department at (601) 833-2424 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 823-0150.
