WATCH: Gov. Reeves talks mask mandates, dumping the state income tax, and the election

“There are 38 states in America that have a statewide mask mandate. If that was the panacea, if statewide mask mandates squashed the virus, as some would have you believe, and quite frankly, which is one of the things disappoint to me is even some of our leading medical experts act as if a statewide mask mandate will solve all of our challenges. That is simply not true. If it were true, other states, like Alabama, like Arkansas who have seen more absolute cases than we have over the life of this year as well over the last few weeks. If a statewide mask mandate were the answer, and it solved all of our challenges, then they would be in much better position than we are and they are not,” Reeves said.