WATCH: Gov. Reeves talks mask mandates, dumping the state income tax, and the election

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves joined David Elliott for a 30 minute conversation on WLOX News This Week where they touched on a variety of hot topics. This week, the governor unveiled his state budget proposal for 2021 which includes a plan to phase out the state income tax, and a $3 million “Patriotic Education Fund.”
The governor also returned to the state capitol Friday following a ten-day quarantine after his youngest daughter tested positive for COVID-19. Reeves and other family members have all tested negative.
With COVID-19 cases spiking all across the country, and Mississippi setting a new one-day case record Saturday, we asked the governor about the possibility of another statewide mask mandate.
“There are 38 states in America that have a statewide mask mandate. If that was the panacea, if statewide mask mandates squashed the virus, as some would have you believe, and quite frankly, which is one of the things disappoint to me is even some of our leading medical experts act as if a statewide mask mandate will solve all of our challenges. That is simply not true. If it were true, other states, like Alabama, like Arkansas who have seen more absolute cases than we have over the life of this year as well over the last few weeks. If a statewide mask mandate were the answer, and it solved all of our challenges, then they would be in much better position than we are and they are not,” Reeves said.
You can watch that interview in its entirety by clicking on the videos posted below. You’ll also hear Governor Reeves talk about his state budget proposal for 2021 and his reaction to the presidential election, and how voting went in Mississippi.
