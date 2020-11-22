Terry high school artists create paintings for Henley-Young Justice Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, a group of young artists from the Hinds County School District were recognized for their colorful artwork.
The paintings were done by six students at Terry High School, which will now hang in an art museum at the Henley-Young Justice Center.
The Beta Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated partnered with the school district for this project.
The high-schoolers spent the past two months working on the paintings.
The purpose was to create an exhibit representing hope, healing, resilience, and strength, traits that are represented in each picture.
”They were very inspired by the words, and with where they were going to be,” said Rebecca Wilkins, art teacher at Terry High School. “They wanted to make a strong statement because they knew that they would be encouraging other kids, so they were very dedicated to this whole process.”
“To hear their explanations, and the inspirations, and the impetus for the art pieces they were able to create has left me truly inspired, which I think is the entire purpose of the art exhibit here at the youth court, to give children and families, and young people who walk through those doors and have to come to court, be it for juvenile justice matters or child protection matters, hope and inspiration and something to look forward to,” said Judge Carlyn Hicks, Hinds County Youth Court.
Also during Friday’s ceremony, the Beta Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated donated $250 dollars to Terry High School’s Art Program.
The students couldn’t attend the ceremony due to COVID-19, as a result, school leaders accepted the certificates and plaque in their honor.
