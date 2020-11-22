First Alert Forecast: seasonable conditions expected for Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures are cooling down as cooler air filters into the area behind a cold front that continues to drop southward. Lows tonight will be in the middle 40′s with partly cloudy skies. On Monday, we will be very seasonable with highs near 65. High pressure will build in behind the front keeping us dry for Monday and into Tuesday before our next system moves in. A cold front is expected to move in overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts and potentially small hail.