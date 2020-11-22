First Alert Forecast: active & unsettled conditions expected this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mainly sunny skies will continue into our Sunday with highs near 76 degrees. A cold front will swing through the region later this evening. A few clouds could build in along with a slight chance for a few isolated showers. This shouldn’t have any big impacts on weekend plans you may have today. Majority of the area will end up staying dry for the remainder of our weekend. Highs pressure will build in for Monday to help keep us dry and sunny. It will feel cooler tomorrow with highs in the 60′s, but it will be short lived. The 70′s will return by Tuesday and will last for much of the work week.