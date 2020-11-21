MRA downs Jackson Academy, defends MAIS 6A title

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison-Ridgeland Academy seems to be getting used to winning championships.
After finally getting over the hump a year ago, the Patriots were back in a similar position this season and once again finished the job, beating Jackson Academy, 41-14, to win its second consecutive MAIS Class 6A Championship.
The win marked the first time in program history that MRA completed a perfect season, having not lost in either the regular season or playoffs.
In his final high school game, Rayf Vinson made the most of it. The senior running back led the way with three touchdowns and 197 rushing yards as MRA dug itself out of an early 7-0 hole, scoring 34 unanswered points to decide the outcome.
Zach Beasley also solid in his last game at MRA, throwing for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
With star receiver Deion Smith out due to injury, the Jackson Academy offense relied even more on Marcus Harris. The Raiders running back totaled 124 yards and accounted for both of JA’s touchdowns, including a 17-yard touchdown reception for the game’s first score.
