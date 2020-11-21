McCormick scores twice, leads UTSA over Southern Miss 23-20

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Sincere McCormick ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns to lead UTSA to a 23-20 victory over Southern Mississippi. It was the first win for the Roadrunners (6-4, 4-2 Conference USA) at Southern Miss (2-7, 1-4).
Trailing 10-9 after halftime, McCormick broke loose on a 69-yard touchdown run and scored from the 1 that gave the Roadrunners a 23-10 lead with 6:30 left in the third quarter.
It was McCormick’s eighth career 100-yard game, and he surpassed 1,000 yards rushing to set a program record. Tate Whatley threw two touchdowns passes for Southern Miss.
