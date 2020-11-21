Mayor Lumumba encourages citizens to use sense of safety and vigilance for Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As state and national health leaders continue to warn there could be an even greater surge in COVID-19 cases with the Thanksgiving holiday, Jackson’s mayor is encouraging citizens to think twice before exposing yourself or loved ones to the coronavirus.
The Mayor, who has recently retested for the coronavirus, says he fears too many people have a false sense of safety.
Mayor Lumumba said, “Having gotten another test yesterday to verify that I’m still negative and I was, I talked to the doctor and what he said, what he suggested is that he believes that the wave we’re seeing in Jackson may be associated with the Halloween rush.”
With this surge from Halloween, Mayor Lumumba says Thanksgiving could bring even greater numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths.
“We want to make certain that people adhere to these precautions. This is a grim reminder and a very difficult way to consider these facts. But you know, I’ve heard a colleague of mine say that if we fail to be proactive, we fail to operate with a sense of safety and vigilance, then the loved ones you see at Thanksgiving may very well not be with you for Christmas”, said Mayor Lumumba.
I asked the Mayor if he is considering issuing an Executive Order in time for Thanksgiving to keep coronavirus numbers down.
The Mayor said, “We’re always reviewing and measuring the effectiveness of the need for Executive Orders. One of our reservations or one of the things that we’re balancing at this time is the fact that without a stimulus package that the federal government gave in the past, without any means of support, without any means of allowing families to maintain while you’re shutting down sectors of your economy then it almost leaves- it forces your hand. We would actually prefer if the various levels of government worked hand in hand.”
Mayor Lumumba says bills and obligations still keep coming in whether there is a shutdown or not. He says cities should be able to depend on states, and states should be able to depend on the federal government in responding to the pandemic.
The mayor adds there should be a collaborative and consistent response across the board.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.