Holiday pictures with Santa are modified for coronavirus safety

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Santa Claus has come to town and he’s meeting children in Ridgeland.
Northpark Mall bringing back the tradition of taking Christmas pictures with the man in red, with a twist.
“Well our primary goal this year was keeping Santa safe. So we have a Plexi in place and everybody is asked to wear a mask,” said Christy Pender, Northpark’s marketing manager
Yes, even Old Saint Nick is being careful in this pandemic. Children their families got to meet him on the other side of the glass to take pictures.
Pender said Santa’s elves were helping too.
“..We have a Santa safety Squad this year. So in between every visit with Santa the area is completely santa-sized,” or sanitized, said Pender.
Javaris McDaniel and his family posed for some pictures today.
“It’s still good to at least try to have some Christmas spirit going on through all of this,” said McDaniel.
Santa Claus admits it’s not the way he would have wanted this visit to go. He is still happy with the outcome.
“I’ve actually seen some of the pictures they took, they actually look really really good. You can hardly see I’m not holding them. So I think it’s working out real good and it beats not having it and I love it,” said Santa.s
You can come meet Santa and take pictures with him until Christmas eve.
