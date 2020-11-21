Group donates quilts to give comfort to Perry Co. families during pandemic

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Quilts to help comfort families during the pandemic were sent out to several organizations in Perry County.
“It’s just something I feel like I can do as a service to help out,” says Joe Bingham, who is a professional quilter.
Bingham is a part of Sunset Quilters, a group that decided to help folks in Perry County.
“We were just talking and all, you know, there’s really nothing that goes to Perry County. So, we just started through Sunset Quilters, making quilts to give to Perry County,” Bingham said. “Distributed to different sheriff’s office, fire department, and so forth in Perry County.”
Bingham began quilting in 2010 and registered for the Hoffman Challenge, a quilting competition based out of California.
It’s here where his craft for quilting took off.
“The Hoffman Challenge is where you have to use their fabric or a certain color,” Bingham said. “You have to put it in the quilt, a certain amount of it in the quilt, and it has to be a certain size. Maximum and minimum size.”
Bingham and his wife both entered the competition and both were chosen to represent Mississippi.
“We both sent one in that year and both of them traveled,” Bingham said. “There were only three in the state of Mississippi to travel and the two of us were two of them.”
Now the Bingham’s help with Pine Belt Quilters, which helps donate several items to Lamar, Forrest and Jones counties each year.
Bingham says that giving back to the communities has brought him enjoyment over the years.
If you would like more information you can find Joe and his wife Betty on Facebook at Quilts By Bing.
Bingham’s next project is Quilts of Valor, in which he is putting together 34 quilts to give back to the service members and veterans.
