First Alert Forecast: mainly dry & sunny this weekend, showers likely this week

Another system will approach the area by late Tuesday and into Wednesday. This will bring a cold front into the area resulting in a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the strong or gusty side. We are tracking the potential for severe weather within this system, but it’s on the low side as of now. As we get closer to time, we’ll have more specifics on the impacts we will likely see. The front will likely clear out in time for Thanksgiving Day with drier air moving in. Our next chances for more rain will likely be into next weekend.