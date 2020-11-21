First Alert Forecast: mainly dry & sunny this weekend, showers likely this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Above average temperatures are expected once again today. Highs will be in the middle 70′s by this afternoon with mainly sunny skies along with a few passing clouds. We’ll continue to be dry through today and overnight before we see rain chances by tomorrow afternoon and evening. A cold front is expected to swing through bringing a slight chance for a few isolated showers tomorrow afternoon and evening. Majority of us will end up on the dry side this weekend. Highs on Monday will be seasonable in the middle 60′s as cooler air moves in, but it will be short lived. By Tuesday, we’ll be back in the 70′s.
Another system will approach the area by late Tuesday and into Wednesday. This will bring a cold front into the area resulting in a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the strong or gusty side. We are tracking the potential for severe weather within this system, but it’s on the low side as of now. As we get closer to time, we’ll have more specifics on the impacts we will likely see. The front will likely clear out in time for Thanksgiving Day with drier air moving in. Our next chances for more rain will likely be into next weekend.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.